Sandra Bullock lost dad and dogs within weeks

Sandra Bullock is recovering from a triple tragedy after losing her two dogs as she mourned the death of her father.

The Blind Side actress touched on her tough time during the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday night (15Oct18), when she was invited to honour her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson.

During her introduction, Sandra admitted she had ditched plans to share a gushing speech about her pal after enduring the passing of her dad John, who died at the age of 93 on 18 September (18), and then having to say goodbye to her two pet pooches.

"I was going to write a nice speech about all the things I like about Sarah Paulson...," Sandra began. "But it's been a crappy few weeks. My dad died, both of my dogs died."

"You turn on the television or computer and it's endless tragedies and it seems like more than ever now if you have a vagina, you have to be a fighter as well," she added, presumably referring to the ongoing #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct. "So I don't feel nice. So I decided tonight I'm going to talk about all the things I don't like about Sarah."

Despite her preamble, the Oscar winner went on to praise Sarah's effortless style and talent on and off screen, and the "bravery" she displays on the red carpet.

"I don't like that she loves so deeply and so openly," Sandra continued. "And I don't like that she is loved so deeply and so openly by extraordinary people because it only shines the light on how I just need to be better. I don't like her work ethic. It reminds me that I need to work harder."

"I don't like that her and Holland's joy for life and each other reminds me that I need to be a better girlfriend," she teased, giving a nod to Sarah's partner, actress Holland Taylor.

"I don't like that she's the kind of person that after a long day of flying and fittings, will sit in your hotel room after you believe she has nowhere else to go when in fact she is fully aware that you've been stood up and she doesn't want you to be alone. Just like I didn't like the dozens upon dozens of roses with little white poppies intermingled in them (she sent) mere hours after I put my dog to sleep, whose name happens to be Poppy. So if that is the type of person you want for your icon, then I think you have chosen well."

Her humorous compliments were well received by the star-studded crowd, and Sarah was moved by Sandra's presence, noting her reputation as a homebody.

"You being here tonight means so much to me because I really do know how much you hate to leave the house," Sarah smiled. "I do actually know what a big deal it is."

Paulson was just one of the many females celebrated by Elle officials for making power moves in Hollywood - Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron, Keira Knightley, and Yara Shahidi were also among those honoured.