Busy Philipps: 'Michelle Williams convinced me to work on my marriage'

Busy Philipps credits Michelle Williams for helping her make the decision to stay married to her husband Marc Silverstein.

The former Dawson's Creek star reveals she and Silverstein started to experience issues in their marriage and she turned to another man for emotional support. However, she started to develop feelings for the man and started to think about leaving Marc.

"There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We'd been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot," Philipps writes in her new memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little. "Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too."

Busy revealed her desire to split to Silverstein and he asked her if they could work on their issues. While Philipps one friend expressed she would support whatever decision she made, Michelle urged her to keep her family together.

"(She said, 'It would be really awful for two years and then you would find a new normal but honestly, if you can keep your family intact, I think you should do it'," she writes.

Busy also got a wake-up call from her therapist about how the divorce would affect the couple's two daughters.

"(The therapist said), 'Listen. Divorce f**ks up children. It just does'," she adds.

Busy and Marc began couples therapy again and stayed committed to improving their marriage.

"This time, Marc got his own therapist," she writes. "And we started to work through it. But I also kept talking to my emotional boyfriend (for lack of a better term). I know. That part is so s**tty. I'm sorry. I really am. I really truly am."