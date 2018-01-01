Chrissy Teigen has anxiety over blocked Trump tweets

Chrissy Teigen suffers from a little anxiety whenever U.S. President Donald Trump causes a Twitter firestorm because she is still blocked from viewing his posts.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author found herself banished from reading the Republican leader's messages last year (17), and even though a federal judge has declared it unconstitutional to ban people from viewing the president's tweets, he still has yet to reverse the action.

In a new Vogue interview, Chrissy reveals she starts to panic whenever she logs on to Twitter and sees other people "freaking out", because she has no idea what he's posted in the typical early morning "flurry of presidential tweets".

Instead, the mother-of-two has had to follow other accounts to keep up with Trump's musings, in case he ever has something serious to warn the American public about.

"Do I get in the bunker or not?" she remarked, referencing the threat of nuclear war during the height of U.S. tensions with North Korea.

Chrissy's husband, singer/actor John Legend, has been equally as critical of Trump and his divisive politics over the years, but he mused, "I still don't know why I'm not blocked. I have said as many bad things about him as she has. Maybe it's because I'm a man; I have no idea."

Meanwhile, Chrissy also offered up her thoughts on John's friend and collaborator Kanye West, who has stirred controversy for his fervent support of Trump, which led to a meeting at the White House last week (ends12Oct18).

John and Kanye became engaged in a heated text exchange about the rapper's public praise for the president earlier this year (18), when the Stonger hitmaker decided to post the private discussion on social media for all to see, and although Chrissy doesn't agree with the MC's stance, she accepts he's entitled to his own opinion.

"The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong," she explained. "He's never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John. That's why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse. Kanye learned a lot in the months after that. John did, too."

"You can't just believe you're the right one all the time. That's what makes us horrible," she continued. "Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I'm like, 'How could anyone not think this way?' But people are also entitled to their opinion."