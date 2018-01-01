Amy Schumer quits alcohol for pot

Actress Amy Schumer has curbed her love of wine in favour of using marijuana to aid her productivity.

The Trainwreck star has such an addictive personality, she had to choose between her two vices in order to maintain a healthy work routine.

"I'll have like, a glass of wine, and then I'll be like, 'Maybe I'll have another,' and then end up having three glasses, and smoke pot, and then eat," she shared of her former routine whenever she was at home.

"That will then affect my next day, so I've had to seriously chill with drinking, just to be as productive as I wanna be, so I'm pretty much all pot and edibles now."

Amy reveals she hasn't had a drink for "a couple months", but that hasn't affected her anxiety issues, as her use of marijuana, both smoking it and ingesting it in edible treats, has really helped to calm her down.

"I love it," she told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. "The edibles I take... it was recommended to me by my friend who uses it like, micro doses instead of taking pills for depression... It's just been a life-changer for me."

Ironically, Amy's comments emerge just 18 months after she insisted she would never give up alcohol, because it would turn her into a complete bore.

The comedienne previously tried turning her back on booze to help her get into shape, and while she experienced the health benefits of a wine-free lifestyle, she insisted the trade offs were not worth it.

"In the past couple years there have been times when I haven't drunk for months," she told her friend Jessica Seinfeld in an interview for InStyle magazine last year (17). "What I find is I look so much better, feel amazing... and am so bored! Life isn't that fun.

"So I can feel really good for a while (after giving up drinking), but then it's one of the things that I look forward to, so until I am told, 'You cannot do this anymore,' I'll probably continue to do it."

Giving up wine isn't the only big change in Amy's life - she is also a new wife, after exchanging vows with chef Chris Fischer in February (18).