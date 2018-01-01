Pete Davidson axes first comedy gig after Ariana Grande split

Pete Davidson has scrapped a stand-up gig at Temple University's Comedy Night Live after ending his engagement to Ariana Grande.

The comedian has pulled out of the upcoming college show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania due to "personal reasons".

The Saturday Night Live star's romance with the singer fell apart over the weekend (12-14Oct18), and Ariana has already returned her $100,000 (£76,000) engagement ring to her former fiance.

The couple confirmed the engagement news in June (18), a month after Davidson and Ariana started dating.

Adam Devine will replace Davidson at the Temple University event.

Meanwhile, Grande appears to be struggling on the set of her upcoming Wicked 15th anniversary TV special following her latest love split.

The pop star reportedly missed the dress rehearsal on Tuesday (16Oct18), a day after returning to work on A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, which airs on 29 October (18) in America.

"Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!" the singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself in full make-up backstage. "Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d**k (sic)."

She went on to promise fans she was going to "sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love".

But People.com sources claim she was a no-show.

Grande, who is a huge fan of the Wizard of Oz prequel musical, will join original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, and Adam Lambert and Pentatonix for the TV special.