The Flash movie delayed again

Actor Ezra Miller's standalone superhero outing as The Flash has reportedly been delayed until 2021.



The Justice League star has been waiting to suit up as the DC Comics character for his own blockbuster film since his casting in 2014, but the project has suffered a series of setbacks, with directors Seth Grahame-Smith and his replacement, Rick Famuyiwa, both walking away from the planned movie.



Early this year (Jan18), Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were said to have entered talks to take over the filmmaking process, ahead of a potential March (19) production date.



However, now studio officials at Warner Bros. have allegedly decided to push back the shoot until late 2019 to allow extra time for revisions to Grahame-Smith's original script, postponing its expected release until 2021, according to Variety.



Reports suggest Ezra's filming commitments with Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts is partly to blame for the new scheduling, as he is contracted to begin shooting the third instalment of the prequel series - another Warner Bros. property - in July (19).



The news is sure to come as a disappointment for Ezra, who has tried to remain positive about the constant hurdles in getting The Flash movie to the big screen.



Discussing the project after Famuyiwa's exit in 2016, he told Nerdist: "(I feel) a little sad. Love Rick, but super grateful for all the work he has done... I think from a distance, observing the processes of a production of the film can seem... interpersonal, or dramatic... but I definitely feel like ultimately things will work out."



Ezra, who made his debut as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised the role in Justice League, is set to star in the superhero film alongside Billy Crudup and Kiersey Clemons, who will play his love interest, Iris West.



Meanwhile, Ezra will soon be hitting the promotional trail for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which hits theatres next month (Nov18).

