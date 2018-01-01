Tara Reid's plane flight drama was all about dog

Actress Tara Reid has accused Delta staff of picking on her after she opted to walk off a flight when they refused to let her sit next to her dog.

Reports suggested the American Pie star was removed from a flight on Monday (15Oct18) after causing a disturbance over seating, but she insists there's another side to the story.

Fellow passengers told TMZ Tara boarded the flight to New York at Los Angeles International Airport and then flew into a rage just before takeoff, complaining loudly that she had been given the wrong seat.

The airplane had left the gate, but the pilot announced he was turning around due to a customer service problem, and in a video obtained by the outlet, a flight attendant could be seen talking to Tara and asking what luggage she had with her, before the actress got up and walked down the aisle with her dog and multiple bags.

The 42 year old later told TMZ she was upset when she found out she didn't have a window seat, revealing she felt cramped as the person in front of her had already reclined his seat. She later boarded an alternative flight.

Delta spokesman Ashton Kang has since apologised publicly to the other passengers for the "short delay", and now Tara has given her side of the story, telling news show Extra, "They wouldn't let the dog sit next to me, so I wasn't going to stay on the plane.

"Of course everyone made a big deal about it... I’m kind of used to that in my life. They always kind of pick on me."