Evan Rachel Wood backs Practical Magic 2 idea

Evan Rachel Wood is down for a Practical Magic sequel.

The fantasy flick, starring Evan, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday (16Oct18), with fans posting about the milestone across social media.

Entertainment journalist Jarett Wieselman, Netflix's social media manager, tweeted that he wanted to see Practical Magic 2, with the film focused on 31-year-old Evan's character Kylie, and the actress was quick to agree.

"Practical Magic came out 20 years ago today so obviously it's the perfect time for a sequel that focuses on Sally's daughter, once again played by Evan Rachel Wood," Jarett posted.

"Down for this so much," Evan replied.

In the film, Nicole and Sandra played witch sisters Gillian and Sally, who were raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town and face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love.

The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie also excitedly commented on the idea, with Jarett suggesting she pen the script.

The film's two leading stars, both now Academy Award winners, had a mini-reunion on the red carpet at the Oscars earlier this year (18), with Nicole gatecrashing an interview Sandra was giving to ABC.

"We were actually talking about you today," Sandra told Nicole. "We were talking about when we shot together and we asked her to get the tequila. She came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk."

"I love that movie," Nicole smiled. "I showed that movie to my kids. It's a little above their (level of understanding)... But we're really good sisters."