Lin-Manuel Miranda was nervous to watch Hamilton with Prince Harry

Lin-Manuel Miranda was "nervous" to sit next to Prince Harry during a recent performance of Hamilton.

The actor/writer has achieved huge success with the modern musical, which made its Off-Broadway debut in 2015, and follows the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, a West Indies immigrant who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton also parodies other historical figures, including Britain's King George III, and Lin-Manuel has now admitted that he was a little worried about what Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would think during a charity performance held at London's Victoria Palace Theatre in August (18).

"I was a little nervous because I sat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle... and you know, that's his sixth great-grandpa. (He's a) direct descendent and we were sitting in a theatre named after his fourth great-grandma, the royal Victoria Palace Theatre," he recalled during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (16Oct18). "But it played really well and he's sort of married into the family, he married an American - she'd seen the show before - it went really well."

In addition to Broadway productions, the West End version is currently running in London.

And Lin-Manuel has noticed that American and British audiences react to the jokes differently.

"They are super hung-up about sex, they giggle at sex stuff," the 38-year-old laughed of the U.K. audiences, adding that he has especially noticed a different reaction when a character states the line, "(I'm) keeping the bed warm while her husband is away," during the song Wait For It. "That line had never gotten a reaction in the United States ever... but when they sing that in London, people are like, 'Wooo.' It gets this huge reaction. It's super, 'Eric Idle, wink, wink, nudge, nudge.' It's really funny."

During the chat, Lin-Manuel added that he is looking forward to "getting back in the blouse" for the upcoming shows in Puerto Rico, where he will be reprising his lead role. Though he confessed that he was going to have to re-learn some of the lyrics.

"I have about a week and a half of rehearsals," he sighed. "And when I was sitting next to Prince Harry and Meghan, I was watching, sort of thinking, 'I sort of know the words to that. Oh, I don't know the words to that!'"