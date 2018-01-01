Lena Dunham has surgery to remove ovary

Lena Dunham is recovering from another surgery.

The Girls creator and star, who recently revealed she had undergone a hysterectomy to combat her lifelong struggle with endometriosis, went under the knife again on Tuesday (16Oct18) to have one of her ovaries removed.

"Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp," she writes on Instagram alongside a picture of herself recovering in a hospital bed.

In her lengthy post, Lena also hit out at people criticising her and offering up their opinions on how she should handle her health issues.

"A lot of people commented on my last post about being too sick to finish promoting my show by saying my hysterectomy should have fixed it (I mean *should* is a weird one)...," she adds. "But a big lesson I've learned in all this is that health, like most things, isn't linear - things improve and things falter... I feel blessed creatively and so so so lucky to have health insurance as well as money for care that is off my (health insurance) plan."

However, Lena does admit she sometimes gets angry about her health struggles and the many obstacles other people who are not as fortunate as her face.

"I'm simultaneously shocked by what my body is and isn't doing for me and red with rage that access to medical care is a privilege and not a right in this country and that women have to work extra hard just to prove what we already know about our own bodies and beg for what we need to be well," she continues. "It's humiliating..."

Lena, who also suffers from chronic pain condition fibromyalgia, vows she will continue to be an advocate for people struggling with their own health problems.

"My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it's opened me up in wild ways and it's given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don't have to look one way, our pain is our gain," she concludes.