Keira Knightley loved Colette kissing scenes

Keira Knightley had a good time kissing on the set of her new movie Colette, locking lips with her female castmates.

The actress, who plays the colourful Gigi writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in the film, admits she had a blast smooching her way around the set - and particularly enjoyed kissing her fellow actresses.

"They were all very kissable," she tells WENN. "The girls were very lovely."

But she couldn't really get a feel for her leading man, Dominic West, because his character had to sport a bushy moustache that covered his top lip.

"It was difficult to get a real kiss with Dominic because of that moustache," she explains. "It was sort of like kissing a walrus. There was no way of actually getting in there, so I couldn't really tell you about what it's like to kiss him.

"But he is the most charming man alive and it's clear to see why Colette is with him. I didn't need a pep talk for the kissing scenes with Dominic. He's very kissable!"

And Keira admits she didn't need much encouragement to portray the enigmatic writer and performance artist - she signed on for the project following a quick read of the script and a chat with director Wash Westmoreland.

"I read it and went, 'Yes please'," she chuckles. "Wash had been working on this project for about 15 years at that point. I talked to him for only about 10 minutes and he was a man who knew the subject inside and out, so I thought I was in safe hands."

Colette is currently on limited release.