Busy Phillipps body shamed on Dawson's Creek set

Actress Busy Philipps was "humiliated" by the Dawson's Creek wardrobe and makeup team, who frequently body shamed her on set.

In her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, the 39 year old reveals she was made to feel bad about her appearance and routinely pitted against co-star Katie Holmes.

"Wardrobe was really disheartening," she writes in the new book, "The woman looked at my body skeptically. 'Hmmm, I think the trick with you will be to just accentuate your chest and push up your boobs and maybe show your legs, and then just try to hide from here' - she pointed to right under my boobs - 'to here' - She pointed to right above my knees. I was confused. There needed to be a trick? My body was a problem?"

She adds, "I settled into the weekly wardrobe humiliations, where I was tucked and pulled and my body looked at with such disdain by the woman doing the costumes, all while she would talk about how 'Katie can just WEAR ANYTHING, you know? Because she just WORKS SO HARD at it. She LOVES running and SPIN CLASS!'"

Philipps, who appeared on the hit teen series from 2001 to 2003, was also disheartened by the treatment she received from the show's makeup artists.

"The makeup department was no better: 'So, I guess we have to cover all these moles? What have people done in the past about it...? I guess the network and producers don't like all these moles on you, so we're supposed to cover them up'."

The mother of two also details an unfortunate incident from her time on the TV show Freaks and Geeks in 1999 in the book, revealing she was attacked by fellow cast member James Franco after filming a heated exchange.

"He grabbed both my arms and screamed in my face, 'DON'T EVER TOUCH ME AGAIN!' And he threw me to the ground. Flat on my back. Wind knocked out of me," she wrote, calling her former co-star a "f**king bully".