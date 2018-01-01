Joe Jonas disappointed he missed out on Games of Thrones appearance

Game of Thrones superfan Joe Jonas is disappointed he missed out on a chance to appear on the show with fiancee Sophie Turner.

The singer has shot down rumours suggesting he'll make a brief cameo on the hit fantasy drama, which wrapped filming in July (18), when the final season airs next year (19).

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” he told Variety. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

But the 29 year old still feels part of the excitement surrounding the upcoming final season, which he has been eagerly anticipating.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” he shared. "Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken, because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be p**sed."

Turner recently admitted she is too embarrassed to watch the show with her beau, telling E!, "I like to watch it by myself normally. I shut all the windows, shut all the doors. Even when I was living at home with my parents, I made them watch it in another room.”

Jonas began dating Turner, who has starred as Sansa Stark on the show since it debuted in 2011, for two years, and the pair became engaged last October (17), announcing the news in matching Instagram posts showcasing her diamond engagement ring.

In August (18), the stars cemented their love for each other with matching tattoos of a nude woman, and they also added to their skin art collections with tattoo tributes to their grandfathers. They followed the gesture earlier this month (Oct18) with Toy Story-themed ink.