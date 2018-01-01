Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin check out Demi Lovato's OD pad

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are considering setting up a home together in Demi Lovato's former pad.

The couple was spotted visiting the house Demi put on the market while she was in rehab, following an overdose at the place over the summer.

And it appears they might be getting the house for a bargain - Lovato recently slashed $500,000 (GBP379,000) off the asking price in order to snag a quick sale.

The mansion is full of bad memories for the pop star as it's where she nearly died a few months ago.

Demi put the four-bedroom pad up for sale in early September, when it hit the market at just under $9.5 million (GBP7.2 million).

She bought the home in 2016, but has not been back since she was found unconscious there and hospitalised in July. The Cool For the Summer star has been receiving treatment at a rehab facility following her release from the hospital.

The pad was targeted by a group of wannabe burglars in August (18), shortly after Demi checked into rehab, and it also became an address on thieves' map of the stars' homes at the beginning of last year (17) shortly after the place was caught up in a big mudslide story. The news coverage alerted the thieves to the whereabouts of the singer's pad.

"It (mudslide story) was all over TMZ," Lovato told Billboard at the time. "They showed pictures of my house. I was so p**sed. If a crazed fan studied those, they could break in.

"They (burglars) knew I was going to be away. They had a ladder and climbed to the second floor. My house manager was staying here, and the dogs started barking. She opened the door and saw a man on my balcony, and he ran. My dogs saved the day."

Newlyweds Justin and Hailey were spotted leaving Demi's old Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday (17Oct18).