Chris Pine turned to Scottish rugby legends to perfect his accent for Outlaw King

Chris Pine perfected his role as 14th century Scottish legend Robert The Bruce by studying the nation's rugby leaders.

The Star Trek actor knew his accent for Outlaw King would come under scrutiny, and so as well as studying with a dialect coach, he took to watching YouTube videos of the Scottish rugby team and listening carefully to their captains.

"There was a lot of material and resources online," he told reporters at the film's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday (17Oct18). "I spent a lot of time on YouTube watching sport for this role.

"I didn't feel as if I could just show up without doing the work on perfecting how my character spoke. It had to be authentic.

"There was one particular guy I found (online), who was a former captain of the Scottish rugby team - and he had a great measure and cadence and pace and sense of tone, so I kept going back to him. I forget his name but he was key to my accent for this film."

And Pine tells Press Association that portraying Captain Kirk in the Star Trek films prepared him for playing a beloved real-life warrior hero, who masterminded a historic victory against the stronger, bigger and better-equipped English army.

"I learned pretty early on doing Star Trek - granted he’s (Kirk) a fictional character, but with anyone loved and owned, so to speak, by so many people - I figured that I would fail for some people and succeed for others so it was a 50-50 shot (sic)."

And Pine accepts his accent won't be the only talking point when fans get to see the film at their local cinema - he also has a nude scene.

"It was a man coming out of the water taking a bath and it seemed a little odd to wear underwear," he explains.

Outlaw King is released on Netflix and in select cinemas on 9 November (18).