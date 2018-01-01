A Star is Born snags $100 million in 12 days at the U.S. box office

Lady Gaga has a $100 million movie hit on her hands.

The pop star's new Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born remake has snagged $100 million (GBP76 million) at the U.S. box office in just 12 days, and it's currently outpacing North America's number one film, Venom, for second place behind this weekend's Halloween sequel, which is expected to debut at number one with $70 million (GBP53 million).

The new version of A Star Is Born is the fourth remake of the rags-to-riches story, in which Gaga plays a no-luck singer who falls in love with an alcoholic rock star, portrayed by Cooper in his directorial debut.

The Silver Linings Playbook star took on the project after pal Clint Eastwood originally offered him the male lead and then stepped away from the film following a series of hiccups that stalled the movie, most notably Beyonce's pregnancy which forced her to drop out of the production.

Directors Joel Schumacher and Nick Cassavetes were also attached to the film, as were stars Will Smith and Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, the success of Cooper and Gaga's new movie has spawned a series of new concert T-shirts.

The film's leading lady thrilled her social media followers last week (ends12Oct18) when she teased the release of the fashion items via Twitter by posting shots of the merchandise.

Among the unisex designs are T-shirts featuring graphics inspired by film scenes shot at music festivals like California's Coachella and Glastonbury in the U.K.

Each item comes with a digital copy of the remake's hit soundtrack and can be purchased via the film's official website.