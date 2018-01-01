Fast & Furious boss sues Universal over spin-off snub

Fast & Furious franchise boss Neal Moritz has sued Universal executives over their plans to make a spin-off featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham without him.

The much-anticipated Hobbs & Shaw movie, featuring Johnson and Statham's characters from the most recent Fast & Furious films, has been fast-tracked at Universal to hit cinemas before the final two films in Moritz's blockbuster series - and the producer is no longer involved.

Filing documents on Wednesday (17Oct18), the movie mogul is accusing studio bosses of breaching an oral contract and promissory fraud after he was pushed aside.

"This case presents a classic example of Hollywood greed," his attorney states in the filing, obtained by Deadline.

Moritz wants to be reinstated as lead producer on Hobbs & Shaw, which just started shooting, or be paid "tens of millions" in compensation.

"In an extraordinary show of bad faith, and just a few days before filming was set to begin on Hobbs and Shaw, Universal took the position that Moritz either had to amend his oral producer deal to accept substantially inferior financial terms, or be cut out of the Picture altogether," the complaint reads.

"Remarkably, despite Moritz having complete Pay-or-Play protection on all of his last several deals on the FF Franchise and having relied on Universal’s oral promises, Universal also took the extraordinary position that it was free to exploit Moritz’s ideas for Hobbs and Shaw, and his work product over an approximately year-and-a-half period, without honoring its oral producer agreement."

"If Universal believes that it can treat one of its most successful producers with such extraordinary bad faith, one can only imagine how Universal treats its lesser established producers," Moritz's lawyer continues.

Universal representatives have yet to respond to the lawsuit.