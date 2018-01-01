Keira Knightley amazed Colette movie dance looks so good

Keira Knightley was delighted with her dance moves in new movie Colette, because she didn't have a clue what she was doing as she performed on set.

The actress, who portrays writer and performance artist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in the new Wash Westmoreland film, had to put on her dancing shoes to perform the routines in the movie, and she's more than proud of her efforts.

"We only had three rehearsals, which were an hour each, to try and learn the dance, because we literally didn't have time to do it," Keira tells WENN. "So the I Dream of Egypt dance, which is the one where I come out of the sarcophagus, I only had three rehearsals and there were 300 people in the audience! I didn't know what I was doing.

"The lovely choreographer was standing on the side of the stage and she was literally doing the dance as I was being filmed. I'm literally looking at her out of the corner of my eye and going, 'OK, this is how we're doing it!' It was one of those moments where you know everything is make believe."

And Keira insists her three-year-old daughter Edie helped give her the strength to get through the demanding dance sequence.

"My body wasn't physically fit for this," the Pirates of the Caribbean star explains. "The only reason my muscles and my back muscles are like that is because I have a (child), who refuses to walk anywhere and has to be carried for miles!"

Colette, which Keira recently launched at the London Film Festival, is already on limited release in the U.S.