Kendall Jenner stalker charged after invading her home

A man stalking Kendall Jenner has been charged after breaking a judge's order to stay away from her home.

TMZ editors have reported that 37-year-old John Ford was arrested last month (Sep18) after breaking into the supermodel's gated community in Los Angeles, and after pleading guilty to trespass, was ordered by the judge to remain 1,000 feet away from the property - which stars including Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Charlie Sheen have all once lived in.

However, Ford reportedly went against the order last week (begs08Oct) and gained access to Kendall's complex by scaling the mountainside alongside the multi-million dollar location.

Having managed to avoid security, he was eventually spotted in the backyard by the 22-year-old's swimming pool, but escaped before the police arrived at the scene. Luckily, they managed to catch and arrest Ford when he returned on Tuesday, and was caught sitting on her front porch after scaling the same mountainside.

The Canadian citizen is now being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, and sources have told TMZ that Kendall's lawyer, Shawn Holley, will get a civil protective order. Ford has also been charged with criminal trespass and violating a protective order.

This is not the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's first stalker ordeal; last year she was granted a restraining order against Thomas Hummel, who had allegedly been bombarding her with love letters for months. He was reportedly ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall at all times for three years, and was also banned from owning any guns.

The year before that, she obtained a five-year restraining order against Shavaughn McKenzie, following his arrest for trespassing after he allegedly shadowed her through a security gate when she arrived home in her car.