Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: 'We've been given a long list of baby names'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been given a "long list" of baby names to help them decide what to call their first child.

The royal couple, who announced they were expecting on Monday (15Oct18), took a tram ride with several school students in Melbourne, Australia as part of their first joint royal tour, and were quizzed by the children about the baby during their brief ride to the beach.

Charlie Wolf, 12, asked the Duchess if she'd picked out a name for her unborn child, and she replied, "We've been given a long list of names from everyone. We're going to sit down and have a look at them."

She reportedly added that they were yet to decide on any names because they still had a lot of time to choose, according to 12-year-old Ella Burns, who told reporters, "She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early."

During the tram ride, Ella also asked the former Suits star what she likes to do in her spare time, with Meghan sharing that she enjoys "relaxing and watching TV shows," but when asked to name her favourite, she noted, "There's heaps, I can't think of a specific one."

Once they arrived at the beach, the couple met with volunteers who help clean it up. That day, they also tried chargrilled kangaroo and had a go at Aussie rules football.

The pregnancy news was announced earlier this week by Kensington Palace officials in a statement which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."