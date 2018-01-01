Kristen Bell worries about Snow White's messages to her daughters

Kristen Bell has concerns over the messages Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs may send her daughters.

The story was originally a 19th-century German fairytale by the Brothers Grimm, and became globally popularised when it was adapted to make Disney's first animated feature film in 1937. However, in a recent interview with Parents magazine, Kristen admits she has some issues with the beloved tale, and tries to emphasise the problematic aspects of the plot when she reads it with her little girls, five-year-old Lincoln and three-year-old Delta.

"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping!" she asks her daughters, regarding the part of the story where Prince Charming wakes the princess from her eternal sleep with a kiss.

The 38-year-old, who shares her daughters with husband Dax Shepard, also takes issue with the fact Snow White accepts and eats an apple from a woman she doesn't believe she knows.

"Everytime we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why needed to eat the apple? Or where she got the apple?'" Kristen explains. "I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'OK, I'm doing something right.'"

Fellow actress Keira Knightley recently started a debate over the merits of classic Disney movies, after she revealed films including Cinderella and The Little Mermaid have been blacklisted from her house, as she is not happy with the messages they sent to her three-year-old daughter Edie.

"(Cinderella) waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously," the Pirates of the Caribbean star explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that The Little Mermaid was a no-go because Ariel gives her voice up for a man.