Johnny Depp's former lawyers call on judge to demand deposition

Johnny Depp's former lawyers have asked a judge to force the movie star to sit down and answer their questions.

Bosses at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman have failed to reach out to the actor amid their ongoing legal battle, so now they've gone to court to ask for help.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was scheduled to sit down for a deposition earlier this month but he blew off the meeting and now the legal eagles are swooping for a court order demanding he takes the matter more seriously.

According to The Blast, Depp will be grilled about accusations he has made, suggesting the law firm's executives conspired with his ex-manager to screw him out of millions.

Depp has been locked in a legal dispute with his former lawyers, who fired back at Depp's accusations, insisting he and he alone was responsible for mismanaging his finances, for some time.

The law firm bosses claim the actor’s new legal representatives are not co-operating - and they need to sit Depp down for a chat.

A judge has yet to rule on their demands.

Depp settled a similar case against his ex-managers earlier this year (18), and recently told British GQ he's still recovering from three years worth of drama, which began with the messy break-up of his marriage to Amber Heard and led to lawsuits from managers and attorneys - and stories about his sanity, health and dwindling finances.

"Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids," he said. "I hope other people will be too."