Michael B. Jordan stuns tennis ace Naomi Osaka with Creed premiere invite

Tennis ace Naomi Osaka dreams of meeting her crush Michael B. Jordan have been realised - thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.



The sports star recently made her debut on the comedienne's daytime talk show following her impressive U.S. Open victory over Serena Williams and opened up about her feelings for the Black Panther stars.



To mark her 21st birthday on Tuesday (16Oct18), Ellen tweeted Naomi a photo of a shirtless Jordan, and the visual gift caught the actor's attention.



He thought he could do one better and sent the tennis star a better shirtless photo.



"This one is better and more recent. LOL (laugh out loud)," he wrote. "Happy Belated Bday (birthday) Naomi."



He then offered up what will surely be Osaka's top 21st birthday gift, adding, "But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present."



Naomi quickly accepted, writing: "LOL what is going on??? Thanks for the bday wishes. If you're serious I would totally want to go."



It's not the first time this year, Jordan has surprised a fan with a meet and greet - he stunned teenager Audeva Agyemana, who took a cardboard cut-out of the star to prom, by joining her on the set of the Creed sequel.



She thought she was just visiting the set as part of a fan event - and was told Michael would not be there.



"Honestly, I had no idea when I went to the set I was going to meet him and it goes down as one of the best days in my life," Agyeman told HuffPost via Twitter. "They picked me up from my house and a two hour drive later and I'm being interviewed and the next thing I know I'm screaming because Michael B. Jordan was standing right behind me the whole time."



He also surprised a class of Alabama students in August (18) by stopping by their school to give them an impromptu pep talk.



The star was heading home after a day of shooting new legal drama Just Mercy in Montgomery, and he decided to take a moment to say hello to a group of Valiant Cross Academy boys, who were exercising outdoors.



"I was driving from set & saw these young kings standing in their school parking lot doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Montgomery Alabama heat!" he captioned a video clip of the meeting. "The sight of them inspires me & reminds me why I do what I do!!"



Instagram footage featured Michael getting out of his car and walking up to the children, who gather round in excitement as they realise who he is.



"You gotta listen to your teachers... Make sure you listen to your parents," he told the boys. "Work hard..., just pay attention in school, it'll go by real quick, know what I'm saying?"

