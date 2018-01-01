Kendall Jenner blasts media for revealing home location in stalker story

Kendall Jenner has hammered TMZ editors for sharing the whereabouts of her home online.

The outlet covered a story about the 22-year-old's stalker and in the copy the reality TV star's house location was shared.

"and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?" Kendall asked on Twitter on Thursday (18Oct18). "cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???"

She added, "I understand what I’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. Your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz (because) of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself."

John Ford was arrested last month (Sep18) after breaking into the supermodel's gated community in Los Angeles.

He has been charged after ignoring a judge's order to stay away from her home, and showing up on her porch on Tuesday (16Oct18).

Ford was re-arrested on Thursday and booked for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.

The details remain unclear as he was not near Jenner's home when he was hauled off to jail again.

Kendall isn't the first star to attack the media for revealing the location of her house - Demi Lovato blamed a burglary attempt on her old home on the press coverage of a mudslide threat at the beginning of 2017.

The place was targeted by burglars and Demi told Billboard the news coverage alerted the thieves to the whereabouts of her pad.

"It (mudslide story) was all over TMZ," Lovato said. "They showed pictures of my house. I was so p**sed. If a crazed fan studied those, they could break in.

"They (burglars) knew I was going to be away. They had a ladder and climbed to the second floor. My house manager was staying here, and the dogs started barking. She opened the door and saw a man on my balcony, and he ran. My dogs saved the day."