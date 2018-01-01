Lena Dunham shutting down Lenny Letter site after three years

Lena Dunham is shutting down the website she has used to share deeply personal stories for the last three years.

The actress and writer launched Lenny Letter in 2015 with her Girls co-creator Jenni Konner, and used the site to write candidly about her experiences as a woman.

Dunham shared a number of revealing pieces, detailing her battle with endometriosis and rosacea, while several high profile entertainers also contributed to the outlet - Jennifer Lawrence penned an essay delving into pay disparity in Hollywood.

While it began as a newsletter service, Lenny Letter became a website and spawned a podcast in collaboration with author Janet Mock. With subscribers reportedly growing to over 500,000, the site also expanded into the small book publishing house Lenny.

Last year (17), Dunham came under fire when author Zinzi Clemmons publicly quit writing for the outlet and took to Twitter to slam the star, accusing her of racist behaviour and denouncing her decision to defend former Girls writer Murray Miller after he was accused of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau. Dunham later apologised for her remarks.

"As a result of Lena Dunham’s statements, I have decided that I will no longer write for Lenny Letter," Clemmons captioned a statement posted online. "For all you writers who are outraged about what she did, I encourage you to do the same. Especially women of color."

News of the site's closure emerged after emails notifying contributors of the shutdown began to circulate, and comes three months after Dunham and Konner ended their creative partnership.

The longtime friends split as producing partners in July.

"We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices," Dunham and Konner said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together."

At the time it wasn't clear if their Lenny Letter website and book imprint would be impacted by the split.