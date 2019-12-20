Dame Judi Dench in talks for purr-fect Cats role

Tom Hooper's Cats movie has just pounced on a major star - Dame Judi Dench is in talks to play a female Deuteronomy in the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical.

Ironically, the movie and stage veteran was booked to play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981, but an injury forced her to pass on the role and withdraw from the show.

Elaine Paige went on to take the part and become synonymous with the production.

Now Dench is back to tackle a role traditionally played by a man - Brian Blessed originated Old Deuteronomy in the London musical and the part has also been played on stage by Ken Page, Jeff Leyton, and Quentin Earl Darrington.

If she signs on, the Brit will join the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Ian McKellen, and others in the movie, which is set to open in theatres on 20 December, 2019.

Earlier this week (beg15Oct18), it was announced Idris Elba will be playing the role of Macavity in Hooper's Cats.

The Brit is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of the revamped version of the beloved stageshow.

Macavity is the villain of the story, who kidnaps Old Deuteronomy.

Richard Pettyfer first brought the character to life in the original West End production.

Lloyd Webber revealed Taylor Swift had signed on in July (18), revealing she'll play either flirty Bombalurina or the skittish Demeter.

"She's going to play one or other of the Macavity girls," the theatre mogul told Vulture, adding that he wasn't sure which one yet. "Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats... We'll see. I mean, I haven't met her, so I'm looking forward to meeting her and seeing her (at work)."

Hudson will play Grizabella.

Lloyd Webber has penned a new song for the film and will serve as an executive producer.