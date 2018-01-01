Julia Roberts offers up the chance to join her for Pretty Woman-inspired shopping spree

Julia Roberts is offering one lucky fan the chance shop up a storm as part of a spree inspired by her classic 1990 film Pretty Woman.

The actress has joined forces with bosses at online fundraising platform Omaze to present the prize, which will offer the winner an opportunity to join the star for lunch at her favourite Los Angeles restaurant before a retail therapy session on Rodeo Drive, where Roberts' hooker with a heart character Vivian splashed out on designer gear in the beloved film.

The contest winner will also be put up in the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where the movie was filmed, and handed $2,500 (£1,900) spending money.

The campaign will benefit the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, an organisation devoted to ensuring safe and inclusive schools for young members of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.

Julia announced the venture via Omaze on Thursday (18Oct18) with a video noting that not participating in the good cause would be a "big mistake, huge", referencing a line her Pretty Woman character delivered to a snobby saleswoman.

"I want to fly you to Los Angeles to have lunch with me in one of my favourite spots and then I want to set you up with a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive," she says in a video. "Every donation supports GLSEN and their work to ensure that each member of every school community is valued and respected, regardless of gender identity, orientation or gender expression."

Donors can give between $10 (£8) and $5,000 (£3,800) to enter the contest, with larger contributions leading to greater odds of winning the day out with Roberts.