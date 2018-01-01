Woody Allen: 'I will continue to write films no matter what'

Woody Allen will never give up writing screenplays even if the sexual assault allegations he is facing wreck his career as a director.

The Blue Jasmine filmmaker has been accused of molesting her former partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan when she was seven and has spent years insisting he is innocent.

Investigations have been launched by child welfare officials in New York and prosecutors in Connecticut, but Allen has never charged with a crime and has always maintained nothing happened.

Following the launch of the #MeToo movement last year (17), the claims resurfaced as Dylan took aim at the stars who still signed on for Woody's films and her comments prompted several actors like Mira Sorvino, Rebecca Hall, and Timothee Chalamet to publicly vow they would never work with Allen again.

But Woody insists all the negativity won't end his career as a writer - even if he can't get films made anymore.

"I'm a writer. It's what I am. What I do. What I always will be. I'll write," he tells the New York Post's Page Six. "Since I continually have ideas, it'll be new ideas and I'll write new things."

Woody still has his supporters - former leading men Alec Baldwin and Javier Bardem have insisted they will continue to collaborate with the director, because he has not been found guilty of any crimes.

"My inclination to want to defend my friends - who either a) I thought were innocent, which is Woody or b) I had no knowledge of what they did and I still have no knowledge of what they did... - is a normal inclination," Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year (18).

"It's a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something," he added. "If they're convicted of a crime, well then you're sad, and that's tragic, but they've got to go through that process."