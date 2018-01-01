Laverne Cox refuses to let dating life validate her

Laverne Cox no longer needs to date to validate herself as a transgender woman.

The Orange is the New Black star explains she used to yearn to be with a man to make herself feel attractive, but she now understands the way she feels about her womanhood comes from her own sense of self.

"I wanted a man to validate my womanhood or validate that I'm attractive...," she tells Self magazine. "I'm not buying it anymore. I'm not buying into that, I'm not having it. I'm sexy and I'm going to own that because I think trans women... are sexy. A lot of us are sexy not despite our trans-ness, but because of our trans-ness. That's just the truth."

Laverne's view of coming out as transgender has also changed from when she began to transition and she explains she has become more confident about who she is.

Cox, who is currently dating boyfriend Kyle Draper, also reveals she would have ended her life if she couldn't find a way of celebrating being transgender.

"When I started transitioning 20 years ago, the goal of transitioning was not to be openly trans... the goal of transitioning, as presented to me by all the trans women that I admired, was that you transition and you go and disappear and don't tell anyone your business...," she adds.

"There were a lot of times over many years I went through the world not leading with being trans, but someone always knew," she says. "I had to really get to a place in my life where I was able to be good with being trans or I was going to have to kill myself."