Kristen Bell defends Snow White comments

Kristen Bell has defended her criticism of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs after facing backlash online.

In a recent interview with Parents magazine, the Bad Moms actress said she has issues with the 19th-century German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, which was adapted into Disney's first animated feature in 1937, and makes sure she highlights them when she reads the story to her daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, three.

Her comments sparked debate online and the Frozen star took on many of her detractors during a Twitter spree on Thursday night (18Oct18).

Addressing one user who claimed that not all pieces of entertainment send a message to children, Kristen replied, "Actually, everything IS a message to our children, because they are sponges that soak up everything and are learning how to be adults through what they see. I want my girls to see and practice critical thinking and respectful behaviour."

After a user named Margot came to her defence, noting that Kristen was simply teaching her children critical thinking, the 38-year-old retweeted the post and added, "I find the outrage annoying and misplaced as well. I'm a mom who wants my girls to possess critical thinking and ask a tonne of questions. So that's what we do when we read books."

When one person called her a hypocrite for criticising a Disney movie when she leads the voice cast in Disney's Frozen, she replied by explaining that she would be happy to provide them with copies of both stories so they can see the difference in how far "women (have) come" in fairy tales.

It wasn't just users she took to task - she also slammed media outlets for using "tacky clickbait" and for "taking things out of context" in reports about her comments.

In the original interview, Kristen shared that she highlights the moment where Prince Charming gives a sleeping Snow White a kiss, and when Snow White accepts an apple from a stranger.