Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn to star in drug drama Arkansas

Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn have signed on to star in drug drama Arkansas.

The Hollywood actors are to headline Clark Duke's feature directorial debut, with the actor/writer also starring in and penning the script for the project.

Hemsworth and Duke will portray a pair of low-level drug runners named Kyle and Swin who are ordered around by Arkansas-based kingpin Frog, to be played by Vaughn. However, when a deal goes wrong, deadly consequences ensue.

Production on the film is due to begin this month (Oct18) in Alabama. Other casting details and a potential release date have not yet been announced.

Duke previously helmed a short film named Home, which was about a young man in the midst of a personal crisis who goes home to visit his ailing grandfather and childhood best friend. The 33-year-old has also appeared in films such as Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine, A Thousand Words and animated flick The Croods, in which he voiced the character of Thunk.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has a string of projects lined-up. The Australian star recently completed work on romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rebel Wilson and is currently in the post-production phases of Malik Bader's crime-thriller Killerman.

And Arkansas will mark another gritty drama for Vaughn. The 48-year-old made his name in comedies such as Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, but in recent years has been appearing in more serious stories, such as Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge and prison movie Brawl in Cell Block 99. He will next be seen onscreen in Against All Enemies, Benedict Andrews' film about an ambitious young FBI agent who is assigned to investigate actress Jean Seberg when she becomes embroiled in the tumultuous U.S. civil rights movement in the late 1960s.