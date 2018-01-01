Busy Philipps hasn't heard from James Franco since bullying story resurfaced

Busy Philipps hasn't heard from James Franco since a story about how he once bullied her resurfaced.

The Cougar Town actress hit headlines earlier this month (Oct18) after an excerpt from her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little was released, detailing an incident in which the actor "threw" her to the ground on the set of their short-lived TV show Freaks and Geeks.

Busy explained that she called James a "f**king bully" and that he apologised to her the following day, and she accepted, but during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, she acknowledged that she has had no recent contact with the 40-year-old.

"We don't have each other's information, but he's probably not thrilled about (the story resurfacing)," she said.

During the chat, Busy went on to explain that she was surprised the story received so much media attention as she has offered her account in previous interviews.

In fact, she spoke in detail about the "really brutal" altercation in a chat with host Andy back in 2016.

"When I was writing the book, because I talk about so many personal things, I always had in my head things will get turned into clickbait. I naively did not think that would be one of them because I talked about it on your show," the 39-year-old insisted. "And when you read the book and the context of the story and what I'm trying to get across... It was really one of those things that I was very surprised by. It really bummed me out because I felt like I'm a woman in this industry who wrote a personal book about my experiences in life and in this industry, then the headlines were all about a man. And I was like, 'Yeah, that was my point, the whole time!'"