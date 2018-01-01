Kim Kardashian more private now she's married to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has become more private since becoming Kanye West's wife.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used to seek out attention by going to the most popular places in Hollywood, but she explains her husband has changed her outlook because of the way he lives his life.

"I used to... we'd get our hair and makeup done filming... and when we'd be done I was like, 'What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who's there? What are they doing? Oh my God! Is my car washed?'" she tells Alec Baldwin in a clip from an upcoming episode of The Alec Baldwin Show.

"Now, I'd say most of... it started with Kanye, because he lived a more... his work life is very public but then when he was off, he was very private," she adds. "And I was so... everything had to be public for me back then."

Kardashian reveals she now puts an emphasis on being private - which surprises her.

"Now it's like, on my time off, I'm like, 'Where are the locations that I could go eat, go on vacation where no one will see us?'" she says. "All I want is privacy, and I never thought I'd ever be to that point."

Kim has previously spoken about Kanye's influence on her views about privacy.

"In a recent interview I was asked what Kanye had taught me that I value the most," she wrote on her blog in 2013. "I said privacy. I have learned to understand that it's important to have boundaries..."

The socialite also cut back on social media posts about her private life following her robbery drama in Paris in 2016 after realising the thugs who bound and gagged her in a hotel room were after jewellery they spotted her showing off in online snaps.