Amy Schumer backs out of Super Bowl ads to support Colin Kaepernick

Amy Schumer has vowed to turn down lucrative Super Bowl ad offers in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The sportsman, who has become the new face of Nike, has remained unsigned since staging a series of kneeling National Anthem protests before San Francisco 49ers games in 2017, and now Schumer has joined his stable of supporters.

Her decision to say no to big game ads comes a day after reports spread suggesting Rihanna had turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show as a show of solidarity towards Kaepernick, whose protests centred around the deaths of black youths at the hands of white police officers across the U.S.

In a new Instagram post, the Trainwreck star writes: "I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers... the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee.

"I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege a** sacrifice but it’s all i got... Hitting the nfl (National Football League) with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them."

She also urged Maroon 5 to scrap their plans to perform at the Super Bowl, adding, "I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri (Rihanna) Did."

Adam Levine and his bandmates have been linked to the Super Bowl gig in recent weeks.