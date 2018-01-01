Jonah Hill launches magazine

Jonah Hill has launched a free magazine full of upbeat interviews with his friends.

The Moneyball star came up with the idea for Inner Children while he was working on his directorial debut Mid90s, revealing he felt the world needed a publication, in which celebrities and mental health experts talked about acceptance and overcoming adversity.

The 34 year old turned to his Superbad co-star Michael Cera and pal Adam Levine's supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo for the first issue and had "some of the most meaningful conversations" of his life.

Taping an interview for Friday's (19Oct18) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hill reveals he also roped in his therapist, and admits he got more out of putting Inner Children together than he imagined.

"I think everybody has a version of themselves... the person you're trying to kind of hide from the world," he told the talk show host. "Even if you get success or you grow up or you become good looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing, you kind of carry some part of that with you."

During his TV chat, the actor read the manifesto at the front of the magazine, which he dedicates to his 14-year-old "overweight", "lonely" self: "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he said. "And it's only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.

"I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they're ashamed of. For me, it's that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters."

"What I found amazing about this (magazine) is it was really a companion piece to writing and directing Mid90s because, to me, this movie is about learning to love yourself and finding a community of people that accepts you and how imperfect life is," he adds.

"It took a long time, honestly until right now, for me to come out as sort of the person, the artist, mind, what I represent, how I feel, how I'd like to be spoken to, how I speak to the world in a way that actually represents who I am as a person as opposed to me trying to be something else that I'm not."