Ryan Phillippe sanctioned over Reese Witherspoon texts

Ryan Phillippe has been ordered to turn over correspondence with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon in his civil trial with an ex-girlfriend.

Model Elsie Hewitt filed suit against the actor in September, 2017, claiming he threw her down a flight of stairs twice, while yelling, "Get the f**k out of my house...", when she tried to retrieve her items following their break-up.

Hewitt was reportedly hospitalised for injuries she sustained from the alleged altercation and she subsequently obtained a temporary restraining order against Ryan, which expired a few days later. The Los Angeles City Attorney subsequently refused to prosecute the actor after investigating the incident.

Phillippe denied the allegations against him and accused Hewitt of extortion.

In June (18), Hewitt filed a motion to compel in a civil assault case, claiming the actor had refused to hand over documents and photos she had requested, hoping to get her hands on any communication Ryan had with his ex-wife about the alleged abuse.

The model was also seeking information about his physical training regiment and any supplements or drugs he may have been taking at the time of the alleged assault.

Hewitt previously accused the actor of abusing steroids, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, and demanded he make available text messages she allegedly sent him about his drinking and drug use.

Early this month (Oct18), Hewitt asked a judge to sanction the actor for allegedly failing to turn over the communications and now Ryan has been given 20 days to comply. He was also sanctioned $1,580 (£1,200), according to The Blast.

The model is seeking more than $1 million (£765,400) in damages.