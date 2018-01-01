Rosario Dawson and Chloe Sevigny design glasses for charity

Chloe Sevigny and Rosario Dawson have teamed up with designers at eyewear brand Warby Parker to make a spectacle of themselves to benefit New York public schools.

The actors join Lena Dunham, Michael K. Williams, activist Gloria Steinem, writer Fran Lebowitz, and others for the New Yorkers for the Pupils Project, an initiative that provides vision care for public school students in the Big Apple. Each celebrity created a frame that reflected their "spirit" and style.

Dawson's Essex frames feature an oversized look, while Sevigny's - called the Tate - are transparent with crystals, and Dunham's Nancy frames are cinnamon red. Former Boardwalk Empire star Williams' Avery frames really pop too - they feature stainless steel and acetate, according to Variety.

The eyewear pieces start at $95 (GBP73) and 100 per cent of the profits will benefit the project.

"The Pupils Project is a wonderful cause dedicated to improving the lives and learning of children, beginning in the classroom," Sevigny says. "Without clear vision, students cannot learn effectively, impacting their education, success and lives. I am proud to support this great initiative to help the children of New York City."

"It's been incredible getting Pupils Project off the ground in the place where I grew up and went to school, and now where I'm raising my kids," Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal adds. "We're honoured that so many compelling talents support the essential work and growth of Pupils Project."

The Strokes' bassist Nikolai Fraiture, David Bowie's widow Iman, actress Mary-Louise Parker, and Kenzo have also collaborated with Warby Parker designers on the project.