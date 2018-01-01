Kris Jenner 'pushing Kylie Jenner to protect her fortune with prenup'

Kris Jenner has reportedly urged Kylie Jenner to "protect her fortune" if she marries Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old reality TV personality welcomed daughter Stormi, her first child with the Butterfly Effect rapper in February (18). Although they are not yet engaged, Kylie and Travis often refer to each other as "hubby" and "wifey" on their gushing social media posts.

However, protective mum and mogul Kris is apparently keen for Kylie, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics - which is on track to earn a $1 billion by 2022 - to safeguard her lucrative assets.

"Kris knows how much Kylie wants to marry Travis and have more babies, but she's warned her that they have to get a prenup first to protect her fortune if it all goes wrong," a source told Closer magazine.

The comments come a short time after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram video showing a lavish flower arrangement that was sent to her by her "hubby".

"Just because flowers are the best kind," Kylie captioned the post, which shows pink and white flower petals on the floor below six white flower-filled vases. "Thank u hubby (sic)."

Despite their online cooing, another insider close to the couple has insisted that they are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren't married," the source previously told People magazine. "There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn't seem they are planning a wedding.

"They are busy taking care of Stormi. And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible."

While Kylie has remained tight-lipped on the prospect of a wedding, the new mum has been very open about wanting more children.

During a recent late-night question and answer session on Snapchat with BFF Jordyn Woods, the brunette beauty said she'd love to give Stormi a baby sister.