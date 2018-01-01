Priyanka Chopra 'really excited' for pregnant pal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Priyanka Chopra is "really excited" about her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy news.

The former Suits star and her husband Prince Harry, who wed in May (18), announced that they are expecting a baby earlier this week (ends21Oct18). Meghan, 37, is due in the spring of next year.

Accordingly, Quantico star Priyanka, who attended the royal wedding, is looking forward to seeing her pal become a mother.

"I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her," the 36-year-old told People.com. "I think this is a new phase in every woman's life and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be."

Priyanka and Meghan have been close friends for years, and she recently said the former actress is "doing amazing" in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

"I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is," she shared to the publication of their close bond. "You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn't matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that's what we're like."

When news broke of Meghan's pregnancy, Priyanka - who is engaged to singer Nick Jonas - hinted she was also keen to start a family of her own.

"I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So, I'm like, 'God, I need to catch up!'" she joked during an interview with E! News.