Jamie Lee Curtis keen to direct a horror movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is keen to get behind the camera for a horror movie after starring in the latest Halloween shocker.

The actress, who first portrayed the horror franchise's Laurie Strode in 1978, was so inspired by the new sequel's director David Gordon Green she went home and wrote a screenplay once the film wrapped - and now she's keen to adapt it for the big screen.

"Being around David definitely got my creative mojo going," the actress tells BuzzFeed. "I went home and wrote a screenplay that I will direct at some point, I hope."

And when she does make her horror directorial debut, she'll ban cellphones from the set after watching her castmates reach for their handheld devices as soon as each scene wrapped.

"It's a sad reality, but the truth is most people communicate their lives through their phones," she explains. "If I was a director, I would forbid cell phones on sets. I find them distracting, and yet they are the tool we reach for when we have a break."

Meanwhile, Jamie has also opened up about what made her agree to reprise Strode after the disastrous Halloween H2O in 1998, telling the outlet Gordon Green's planned opening scene was delightful.

"The movie used to open with a scene of my granddaughter jogging through Haddonfield and ending up in her bedroom, opening up a louvred closet door, and pulling a bare bulb light bulb to pick her sweater for the day," she shares.

"I just loved how I could imagine how the run through Haddonfield, while the credits were rolling, would kind of put you back in this small town USA. And then you were gonna end that sequence with this young woman, my granddaughter, basically turning on the light and illuminating that we are all back in the closet again. I thought that was incredibly beautiful."