Bohemian Rhapsody stars learned how to rock for biopic

The stars of the new Queen biopic worked so hard to look like they knew how to rock their musical doubles were not needed.

Actor Gwilym Lee, who plays guitarist Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody, has revealed "hand doubles" were hired to make himself and his castmates look like they knew what they were doing, but director Dexter Fletcher was more than impressed with the actors' efforts.

"We all worked really hard to master our instruments as best we could," Lee said. "I'd played a little bit of guitar before, but nothing on this level. It was a new skill to try and learn lead guitar.

"Production always had a hand double (ready) to play our instruments, but we haven’t used them, and I’m quite happy about that."

He reveals Queen's Brian May helped him perfect his guitar playing, adding, "He has been a really supportive presence for me."

"I showed him a few licks and he got very into it," May stated. "I find myself looking at the edits (and) I do kinda believe he's me.

"The four guys who play us are phenomenal. They completely lived it, they became us. It just sends shivers up your spine."

Bandmate Roger Taylor also turned mentor for actor Ben Hardy, who portrays him in the new film: "I taught him a few visual tricks," the drummer said.

The movie, which also features Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, is released in the U.K. on 24 October (18). It reaches North American cinemas on 2 November.