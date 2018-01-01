NEWS Karyn Kusama: 'Nicole Kidman is one of our greatest living actors' Newsdesk Share with :







Director Karyn Kusama considers her Destroyer star Nicole Kidman to be one of the greatest living actors because of her "incredible curiosity".



In Destroyer, which has been screening at numerous film festivals this year, the Australian actress plays Erin Bell, a hardened LAPD detective who thinks she knows who is behind a murder. The incident has links to a disastrous undercover sting operation Erin was involved in when she was a young cop and she must confront her past.



Nicole transforms once again for the role, with sun damaged skin, dull, red-rimmed eyes, a permanent scowl and the gait of someone always under the influence of alcohol.



While the Moulin Rouge! star's ability to transform appealed to director Karyn, the moviemaker told HeyUGuys it was more to do with her curiosity about the character.



"The thing I always look (at to judge) an actor's innate ability is their curiosity in the world and Nicole always had this incredible curiosity, she was always interested in the outside world so I felt like she came to Erin wanting to know her, not just 'become' her or embody her, but really wanting to find her," she explained. "That kind of openness is something I don't think every actor has and it's really a testament to her brilliance as one of our greatest living actors that she remains so interested in the world."



The crime drama is set in Los Angeles, and the Jennifer's Body director admitted that filming on location had its difficulties but it was all worth it in the end.



"It was an LA-based movie entirely and we just knew that even though it would be more challenging to make a movie that had to shot all on location, it brought a level of authenticity and interesting aliveness to every scene, I hope.



“It wasn't always easy but it was really worth it to do it," she added.



Destroyer is set to hit cinemas from December.

