Jeff Bridges can’t switch off The Big Lebowski if it’s unexpectedly airing on television.

The actor played the lead role of Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 cult classic, which also starred John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Julianne Moore. And Bridge’s admitted aside from The Godfather, it’s the film he’s seen more than any other.

“When I watch TV and Lebowski comes on, I’ll say, ‘I’ll just watch a couple of scenes,’ and I get hooked, man,” he laughed in an interview with Britain’s Empire magazine. “I can’t stop it. I wanna see (John) Turturro lick the ball, or John (Goodman) toss Donny (Buscemi’s character) to the wind.

“I admit I’m biased,” Bridges added. “But I think those Coen brothers, they’re masters. They make wonderful films.”

The 68-year-old also explained that ten years later, fans of The Big Lebowski will still quote his own famous lines back to him.

“’The Dude abides’ comes up the most,” he shared. “My buddy Bernie Glassman was a zen master. He once said to me, ‘You realise in many Buddhist circles The Dude is considered a Zen master?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about man?’ He said, ‘Oh yeah, the movie is full of koans.’”

Koans refer to questions or statements which help Zen Buddhists unravel greater truths about the world, and Glassman’s observation prompted the Zen master and Bridges to write a book called The Dude And The Zen Master in 2012.

“One of our favourite koans that’s in there is, ‘That’s just, like, your opinion, man,” Bridges chuckled. “That’s not only good to say to somebody else, but to say to yourself.”