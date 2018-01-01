Pete Davidson jokes about Ariana Grande split at first post-break-up gig

Pete Davidson has broken his silence following his split from pop star Ariana Grande, poking fun at the tattoo tributes he had inked to mark his engagement to the pop star.

The comedian pulled out of a stand-up gig at the beginning of last week (ends19Oct18), days after he and Ariana confirmed reports they were no longer together, but he was back onstage on Saturday (20Oct18) for the Judd & Pete for America benefit in West Hollywood.

While onstage, Pete addressed the break-up, telling fans, "As you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There's a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

The comic then joked, "I've been covering a bunch of tattoos. That’s fun. I’m f**king 0 for 2 in the tattoo (department). Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.

"When me and her (Grande) first got engaged, we got tattoos, and it was, like, in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 per cent of it said yes (sic). So my boy (friend), he was like, 'Don’t listen to that s**t man, they’re literally f**ing haters!' And I’m like, 'Yeah, f**k that. I’m not stupid'.

"The other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro, turns out you were stupid!'

"I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the d**k. You’re like, 'Ah, that f**king poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself!'"

Ariana has also been covering up ill-advised ink - she took to the Broadway stage for a 15th anniversary Wicked tribute show last week and performed the song The Wizard And I, while clearly attempting to cover up her 'Pete' finger tattoo with a Band-Aid.

She also wasn't wearing her engagement ring amid reports she returned it as the couple split last weekend (15Oct18).

She also announced a social media hiatus last week, following the break-up, telling fans: "Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that I'm not tryna to see. It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always (sic)."