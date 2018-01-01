Halloween scares up $77.5 million in opening weekend

The new Halloween sequel has officially become the horror franchise's biggest hit after scaring up $77.5 million (GBP59 million) at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend.

The movie has already become the highest grossing film in the franchise, and is now the second-best October opening ever, behind Venom, which drops to three at the box office in North America.

The success will be a big relief for Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, who feared her final turn as Laurie Strode - a role she first portrayed in the first Halloween movie in 1978 - would end with Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later in 1998.

Curtis still regrets playing Strode in the film after so many of the key players in the franchise stepped away from the project.

"When Halloween was, like, 19 years old, I remember calling John (Carpenter) and Debra (Hill) and we had lunch," Curtis tells EW.com. "I said to them, 'Guys, the movie’s going to be 20-years-old next year, and we’re all still doing the job 20 years later'. I said to them, 'Why don’t we revisit it?' And there was a conversation, but then everybody was busy, and it turned out not to be what I wanted it to be.

"Initially, I wanted it to be with John directing, Debra producing. And that didn’t happen, for myriad reasons. And John didn’t write it, so then we had to hire a writer, and then Debra had something else. By the end of it, I was the only one involved with it.

"Now, to this day, I regret that I didn’t say to everyone, 'If Debra Hill’s not the one producing this movie, I’m not doing it'. But what ended up happening was, she wasn’t part of it, John wasn’t part of it, and I was still part of it, and it was a machine going down the road... It’s not a great movie. It’s a good movie... but it was never what I hoped it would be for all these reasons that ended up being things that were out of my control."

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born takes the second spot at the North American box office with $19.3 million (GBP14.7 million) and Venom comes in third with $18.1 million (GBP13.8 million).

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween and First Man complete the new top five.