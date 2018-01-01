Ashton Kutcher and John Cho lead tributes to director Danny Leiner

Ashton Kutcher and John Cho have paid tribute to late director Danny Leiner.

The filmmaker, known for making Dude, Where's My Car? and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, passed away on Thursday (18Oct18) after a "long illness", according to a Facebook post uploaded by his long-time collaborator, Ross Putman.

"If there's one thing I can say about Danny the professional, it's that he refused to let us settle for anything less than our best. He pushed us to do what he knew we were capable of," he wrote. "Danny the person was sardonic, sharp, and savvy, with a love for culture and comedy of all kinds. It hasn't really sunk in yet, but the world has lost a good one."

Kutcher was just 22 when he starred as Jesse in 2000's Dude, Where's My Car? alongside Seann William Scott, and he thanked Leiner for having faith in him.

"Rip Danny Leiner. Thank you for putting up with that young actor who thought he knew way too much way too soon in his career... and theeeeen? No and then (sic)!" he posted on Twitter.

Harold & Kumar stars Cho and Kal Penn also remembered Leiner on social media.

"I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to Whitecastle. Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences," Cho, 46, commented.

Penn, who played Kumar in the 2004 teen stoner comedy, wrote on Twitter: "Very sad to learn that our friend Danny Leiner passed away. We initially got to know each other when he directed Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. Sending my love to his family & friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person."

Leiner also directed numerous episodes of U.S. TV shows including How to Make It in America, The Office, The Sopranos and Arrested Development.