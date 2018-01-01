Kim Kardashian credits Kanye West's pro-Trump stance for helping her political activism

Kim Kardashian has credited her husband Kanye West's support of U.S. President Donald Trump with helping her political activism.

Rapper Kanye has been making headlines for months with his political stance, and even met up with Trump at the White House recently. But while many have slammed the Stronger star for supporting such a controversial leader, Kim thinks his beliefs have actually helped her when it comes to her recent activism.

In June (18), Kim convinced the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence, and the 63-year-old was subsequently released after serving almost 22 years behind bars.

During an interview on The Alec Baldwin Show, the actor asked Kim if she thought Johnson "would still be in prison if (her) husband wasn't a Trump supporter."

And the reality star responded: "I do believe she would still be in prison. We've (spoken) about this a few times. Alice always says if it wasn't for Kanye speaking up in support of Trump, then she would still be in jail."

Mother-of-three Kim is less public with her political stance than her husband, who regularly courts controversy with pro-Trump posts on social media. However, she insisted that the pair's differences in opinion when it comes to politics doesn't have any effect on the state of their marriage.

"I let him be who he wants to be," Kim smiled. "I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they're different than mine. I grew up in a household where... we would always just talk about it and be open about it and it was really OK to have different views. For me, I think it's just about having an open mind.

"We definitely have conversations if I don't understand something, in private. And it goes the same with him and me."