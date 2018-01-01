Julia Roberts won't star in romcoms anymore

Julia Roberts is reluctant to star in romcoms anymore, as she believes she has too much life experience.

The screen star was the highest-paid actress for most of the 1990s, thanks to starring roles in a number of popular romantic comedies including Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding and Notting Hill. However, Julia no longer thinks she's cut out for those kinds of parts.

"Yeah, I don't know. Unless we (play) the parents of the people that are romcom-ing," the 50-year-old explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them. But sometimes, they just don't work at a certain point of life experience. It's not even about age, it's just about what people know that you know."

Julia has since taken on grittier roles in films like August: Osage County, for which she received an Oscar nomination, and Erin Brockovich, for which she won the Academy Award playing the titular role. Her most recent foray into the romantic comedy genre was her part in the 2016 ensemble movie Mother's Day, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Jason Sudeikis.

In a separate interview with The Times to promote her new Amazon television show, Homecoming, the Runaway Bride star also admitted that she thinks she would struggle as an upcoming actor in today's Instagram era.

"It is not the same thing being an actor anymore. I would not want to be 21 in show business today," she said. "Because I don’t know how to take a picture of myself. I’m exceedingly bad at it. I’m good at taking a picture of a bunch of people - it’s the monkey arms - but I’m just not good at it solo."