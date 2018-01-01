Courteney Cox: 'I'm married in my heart'

Courteney Cox has dismissed reports she is married to Johnny McDaid.

The 54-year-old actress attended the Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala in New York on Friday night (19Oct18), with a programme for the event stating that she would be accompanied at the bash by her "husband".

However, Courteney spoke to People at the event, and revealed that while she and the Snow Patrol musician are not officially husband and wife, she considers marriage just "a label".

"We're not married," she said, adding: "I'm married in my heart."

When asked to explain what that means if the pair have yet to have an actual wedding ceremony, Johnny replied: "We have one every morning when we look at each other."

"My thoughts are never without Court," he gushed. "She's my best friend. She's my partner, in everything. When I write her poems, it's just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that's true for me."

While Johnny insisted his partnership with former Friends star Courteney extends across all walks of life, and labelled his other half an "amazing musician", he dismissed claims they could collaborate on a holiday album together - until the actress interjected that it could be fun.

"We can do one with Coco," Courteney smiled, referring to her 14-year-old daughter from her marriage to David Arquette.

The actress and the musician have been dating since 2013 and announced their plans to wed a year later. They briefly split in late 2015, before reconciling in April 2016.

"I don't know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I've never loved like I love this woman, so if that's enough, then that's enough," Johnny previously told People about Courteney.