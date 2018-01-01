Celebrities praise Selma Blair following multiple sclerosis diagnosis

A number of celebrities have voiced their support for Selma Blair after she shared her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

On Saturday (20Oct18), the 46-year-old actress revealed her struggle with the condition, which can affect the brain and/or spinal cord, in a candid post on Instagram.

Selma noted that she's probably unknowingly suffered from MS for the past 15 years, and accordingly, a variety of her A-list friends have praised her for coming forward with details of her health battle.

"Damn, it's hard to know what to say, except I'm terribly sorry to hear this, and thank you for your courage and for coming forward, Selma. You're helping hundreds of thousands of people," Will & Grace star Megan Mullally wrote on Twitter after reading an article about Selma's diagnosis, while actress/activist Rose McGowan commented: "You are a stellar being, Selma Blair. Your truth and honesty will help so many. Blessings on your journey."

Elsewhere, designer Christian Siriano shared a photo on Instagram showing Selma walking in his New York Fashion Week show in February and wrote: "It was such an honour to have this amazing woman @selmablair grace our runway this past Fall season. She is one of the strongest and most wonderful humans I know and we are sending her so much love. I would have her walk any and every season to come if I could!"

In addition, several stars commented on Selma's original post. Her Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar stated, "I love you, I'm proud of you, and there is nothing I wouldn't do for you," while her close pal Jaime King shared: "Always and forever I will take care of you, love you, and hold you. You are the strongest woman I know. We will get through this because you are a warrior."

Selma, who is mother to a seven-year-old son named Arthur, was encouraged to see neurologist Dr. Jason Berkley, the brother of Showgirls actress Elizabeth Berkley, after she became concerned that she was suffering from a trapped nerve. She was diagnosed with MS in August after she collapsed in his office.